Search on for man after Tuesday night shooting in Central Iowa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Law enforcement says it’s looking for an armed and dangerous fugitive after a Tuesday night shooting in Oskaloosa.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Oskaloosa Police Department are looking for Gavin Jones. He is described as 6’3’’ tall, weighing 180 pounds, and with brown hair. Jones is wanted on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.
Oskaloosa police were called to the 700 block of D Avenue West at 10:16 pm Tuesday. Officers say they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment. After an overnight investigation, law enforcement is now asking the public to help located Jones. He might be traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Iowa license plate KYP677.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oskaloosa Police Department at 641.672.2557
Investigators say this incident appears to be isolated, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.