Search in Fillmore County for Fort Dodge murder suspect

FOUNTAIN, Minn. – Law enforcement in Fillmore County says it is looking for a Fort Dodge Murder suspect.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect with an active felony murder warrant in the City of Fountain and the surrounding area. The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to its Facebook page that matches the photo of Darwin Green, a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Shortly before 9 pm, the Sheriff’s Office asked residents in the Fountain area to lock their doors and secure vehicles. That "shelter in place" order was rescinded around 9:40 pm. Residents are still being asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
The Fort Dodge Police Department says Lakendrick A. Mosley, 31 of Des Moines, and Darwin L. Green, 27 of Fort Dodge, are wanted in connection with the killing of MonTreail Dungy, 46 of Fort Dodge. Mosley is described as 5’9’’ tall and weighing 145 pounds. Green is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 199 pounds.
Dungy was found shot to death around 3:30 am on December 25, 2022, in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge.