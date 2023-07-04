Search continues for three men missing after going overboard on the Mississippi River

UPDATE: The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says dive operations are taking place Tuesday on the Vermillion River after three men went missing on the water Monday night.
Sonar is being used to search on the Mississippi River. The Sheriff's Office says it is currently being assisted by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Wildlife Fish and Game, MN DNR, Northstar Search and Rescue, and Red Wing Fire Department.
Boaters are being asked to please be aware of the ongoing search operation on the Vermillion and Mississippi River. Please slow speeds around emergency and search vessels and stay clear if possible on this busy 4th of July.
RED WING, Minn. - The search for three men who went missing on the Mississippi River is continuing Tuesday.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River, north of Red Wing, when one man went overboard and the other two men went in after him.
None of the men resurfaced.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team responded to the scene, along with the Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, and MN and WI DNR.
Responding units were pulled from the river around 8:50 Monday night due to the weather conditions. Search and rescue operation will continue Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m.