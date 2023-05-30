Sean Macaday speaks with Annalise Johnson on Driftless National Park & Preserve Initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn - KIMT Stormteam 3 meteorologist Sean Macaday is spearheading an effort to establish a Driftless National Park and Preserve in southeast Minnesota.
KIMT is not affiliated with this effort.
The proposal, which Macaday crafted over the last half year with input from others, calls for combining public lands near and around the Whitewater Valley into a National Park and Preserve. This includes Whitewater State Park, Whitewater Wildlife Management Area, Carley and John A. Latsch State Parks, and units of the Richard J. Dorer Memorial State Forest. Macaday also cites the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, Great River Bluffs State Park, and Wisconsin land such as Perrot State Park as having potential for inclusion.
"The public land around the Whitewater Valley totals around 42,000 acres. That is already larger than 12 other National Parks," says Macaday.
Why has Macaday been working on this? He tells KIMT that he believes the Driftless region is special. After spending considerable time in nature, he wanted to make an effort to protect it.
"The Driftless region is a place like no other," says Macaday. "Between southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and a sliver of Illinois is an area that was never covered by the glaciers. The many bluffs and valleys of the area harbor greater biodiversity than the surrounding Midwest."
He believes a national park would help ensure a piece of this region is preserved for future generations to enjoy and meanwhile bring in tourism money to southeast Minnesota.
"The math is amazing," says Macaday. "The park would pay for itself within a few years of creation and make billions of dollars for southeast Minnesota in the coming decades."
Macaday believes the effort could be pushed for and funded through Minnesota's remaining budget surplus, though the majority was allocated during the 2023 legislative session.
He also says that folks should temper their expectations on the timeline of this project.
"Everyone in the cities is excited to have their new playground," says Macaday. "The reality is that people live there. This is not about kicking people off their land, but creating a framework of incentives by which something better can be created over time. It will take decades."
Macaday explains that in the mean time, there is already enough public land to work with and that a mixture of conservation easements and the sustainable farming agreements could fasten the conservation effort. He also believes that sustainable farming should be a feature of the park, citing the countryside initiative program used in Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which allows farming on properties within the park.
The effort would also allow hunting. National parks do not allow hunting, but national preserves do, and Macaday believes there should be no reduction in available hunting land.
Macaday says he is currently still in he process of reaching out to governments, organizations, and politicians about the initiative.
A website to Sean's effort can be found at https://www.driftlessnationalpark.org/