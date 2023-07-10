Sealing work to start on 8 highways in southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drivers in Fillmore, Freeborn, Olmsted, Rice, and Wabasha counties could encounter traffic delays due to sealing work taking place on eight different highways.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the sealing work will take place in both directions, reducing traffic to one lane. A flagger and a pilot car will control the flow of traffic.
Work began Monday northeast of Rochester and south of Harmony and crews will be working Monday through Saturday, weather permitting, until the sealing is complete in early August.
Highways scheduled for sealing work include:
· Highway 52 from Harmony to Preston
· Highway 52 from Chatfield to Interstate 90 (Marion)
· Highway 63 at the roundabout (Northeast Rochester)
· Highway 139 from the Iowa/Minnesota Border to Harmony
· Highway 60 from Faribault to Kenyon
· Highway 60 from Zumbro Falls to Wabasha
· Highway 251 from Clarks Grove to Highway 218
· Highway 16 from Interstate 90 (Dexter) to Spring Valley
Drivers are reminded to use caution when passing through any work zone.