SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship.
Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
“My plan for professional development is to further my dental career in the infection control field. In doing this, I will open doors to my future,” says Kruger. “I have held my head high and committed to learning all about the regulations we are required to follow to keep our patients safe, along with ourselves.”
RCTC says Kruger graduated in the spring of 2018 and now worked as the lead dental assistant at Wabasha Dentistry. She says she intends to use her scholarship award to obtain Dental Industry Specialist in Infection Prevention and Control certification.
This scholarship was awarded by the DALE Foundation, the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board, the national certification board for dental assistants