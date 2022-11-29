SE Minnesota utility says members are getting fraudulent phone calls

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says it received multiple reports Tuesday of members being targeted for fraud.
The members described getting phone calls that their electricity would be shut off in 30 minutes without immediate payment and reported the call came from a ‘507’ phone number. PEC says it will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone and payment information can only be accepted through a secure automated phone system and the online account management system, SmartHub.
PEC says if you think you’re the target of a phony phone call:
- Take your time: Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency, so you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.
- Be suspicious: Scammers typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.
- Confirm before you act: If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent People’s Energy or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call the utility directly at (800) 214-2694.