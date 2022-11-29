 Skip to main content
...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

SE Minnesota utility says members are getting fraudulent phone calls

People's Energy Cooperative 2

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says it received multiple reports Tuesday of members being targeted for fraud.

The members described getting phone calls that their electricity would be shut off in 30 minutes without immediate payment and reported the call came from a ‘507’ phone number.  PEC says it will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone and payment information can only be accepted through a secure automated phone system and the online account management system, SmartHub.

PEC says if you think you’re the target of a phony phone call:

-          Take your time: Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency, so you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone.  Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.

-          Be suspicious: Scammers typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps.  Unusual requests like this should raise red flags.  Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.

-          Confirm before you act: If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent People’s Energy or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call the utility directly at (800) 214-2694.

