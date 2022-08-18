SE Minnesota priest is accused of a sex crime

WINONA, Minnesota – The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is alerting the public about an ordained priest charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Diocese says the offense allegedly happened in Winona County in December 2020 and involved a Ubaldo Roque Huerta, who was ordained as a priest on June 28, 2008. The Diocese says Roque Huerta had not had an assignment within the Diocese since 2018, his faculties were suspended in November of 2019 and at the time of the alleged abuse, the Diocese was actively working toward his laicization.
Roque Huerta provided ministry for Hispanic communities within the Diocese. Among the parishes he served were: The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Saint Casimir in Winona, Saint Charles Borromeo in Saint Charles, Saint Aloysius in Elba, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rochester.
The Diocese has been working and cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations in this serious matter and says it “prays for the healing of all who have been abused and encourages anyone who has been victimized or assaulted to immediately report it to law enforcement. Abused persons are not at fault, and deserve proper care in their recovery.”