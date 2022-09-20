SE Minnesota now boasts two Schools of Excellence

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Two southeastern Minnesota schools have been named a Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA).
“Through the Minnesota School of Excellence program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state for validating excellence and a commitment to continual growth in a school community,” said Jon Millerhagen, MESPA executive director. “This school improvement program examines the entire school community through six national standards, ensuring there is a holistic approach to creating a plan for future achievement and celebrating the unique accomplishments of each School of Excellence.”
Four schools achieved recognition as 2022-2023 Minnesota Schools of Excellence:
● Kasson-Mantorville Elementary
● Oak Hills Elementary, Lakeville Area Schools
● Hawthorne Elementary, Albert Lea Area Schools
● Sebeka Public School, Sebeka Public Schools
“As principal and lead learner at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, I am incredibly proud of the tireless efforts of staff, supportive partnership of parents, resources provided by the community, and dedication of our students to achieve at their personal best each day,” says Principal Ariana Wright. “Kasson-Mantorville Elementary provides a safe and welcoming environment for all where excellence is expected and improvement is continuous.”
Tami Staloch-Schultz, chair of the Minnesota School of Excellence Committee, says, “It takes commitment and teamwork to honestly and thoroughly assess areas of strength and at the same time identify a plan for continual growth. The SOE process asks the entire school community – parents, students, staff, administration, and more – to reflect on and celebrate the collaborative work being done in school communities. Schools that receive validation have had important data-driven conversations about what a high-quality, modern learning experience should be for all students and have plans to make that learning experience a reality for many years to come. Honoring the important work of dedicated staff, eager students, and supportive communities is an essential component of becoming a School of Excellence.”