SE Minnesota high school principal resigns after sex crimes arrest

HAYFIELD, Minn. – The principal of Hayfield High School has resigned after his arrest for 20-year-old sex crimes.
Grant Thomas Klennert, 37 of Hayfield, was arrested in December and charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state the incidents of sexual abuse involved multiple victims in the late 1990s and early 2000s and that both Klennert and his alleged victims were juveniles when the abuse began.
Klennert submitted his resignation to the Hayfield School Board and it became effective on December 23.
Klennert’s next court appearance is set for February 22.