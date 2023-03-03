SE Minnesota getting nearly $700,000 to promote diversity in tech

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two southeast Minnesota agencies are sharing in just over $2.5 million to diversify the tech sector in the state.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says five groups are receiving Minnesota Forward Tech Training Competitive Grant awards to implement in-person and virtual tech skills training – along with employment placement – to approximately 500 people statewide.
“Tech jobs requiring the type of training offered through this grant program are high in demand. And securing employment in tech can put people on a career pathway to high-paying positions in the field,” says DEED Deputy Commissioner Marc Majors. “Obtaining these tech skills can help Minnesotans find employment with family-sustaining wages, which is critical to reducing economic disparities in our state.”
The following organizations have been awarded funds:
Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis - $750,000
Minneapolis Community and Technical College - $390,000
National Able Network - $736,913
Somali Community Resettlement Services of Olmstead County - $385,000
Workforce Development, Inc. - $300,000
DEED says the five have committed to providing technical and workplace skills training along with one-to-one career counseling, mentorship, paid work experience and on-the-job training for participants. They will reach out to Minnesotans who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, as well as economically disadvantaged people across the state, offering training opportunities that best match the needs of the job seekers and the employers in their communities.