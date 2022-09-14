SE Minnesota co-op says members are being targeted for fraud

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says several of its members report getting phony phone calls.
PEC says, according to the members, the callers say the Cooperative has overcharged them and they would be getting a refund. To receive the refund, however, the members would have to share their credit card number over the phone. It was also reported that the Cooperative’s phone number was being spoofed as it appeared to them the call came from the Cooperative.
PEC says its employees will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone. Member service representatives will only ask for information to identify a member. Payment information can only be accepted through the co-op’s secure automated phone system as well as the online account management system, SmartHub.
PEC says if you feel a con artist has called you:
- Take your time: Criminals try to create a sense of urgency, so you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.
- Be suspicious: Criminals typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted.
- Confirm before you act: If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent People’s Energy or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call the utility directly. You can reach PEC at (800) 214-2694 to verify the situation.
