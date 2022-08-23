SE Iowa man sent to prison for Mower County kidnapping

AUSTIN, Minn. - Abducting a woman in Mower County is sending a southeast Iowa man to prison.
Keshaun Austin Baker, 22 of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months behind bars, with credit for 34 days already served, and ordered to pay $223.13 in restitution.
Baker pleaded guilty in April to one count of kidnapping.
Austin police say Baker on March 9, 2020, forced a woman into a car at the YMCA and drove off with her. Officers then found the vehicle, with Baker and his victim inside, in a parking lot near East Side Lake. The woman told officers Baker dragged her into the car, said he had a knife, and threatened to kill her.
Charges of stalking, harassment, terrorist threats, and domestic assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.