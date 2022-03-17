Sculpture damaged in front of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce

MASON CITY, Iowa – A late night vandal damaged a sculpture in front of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber says the sculpture, known as “Maestro,” was damaged just after midnight on Wednesday and police are investigating.
The Chamber has released some security video of the vandal. The video has been brightened to make it easier to see what happened.
“Maestro” was one of the winners of the 2018 River City Sculptures on Parade “People’s Choice” award. The Chamber says repairs will cost at least $1,000.