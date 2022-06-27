SCOTUS future rulings could impact other personal freedoms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade there are concerns other personal freedoms, including gay marriage, will be taken away.
The LGBTQ+ community's month of jubilation is being weighed down by fears of Roe v. Wade may endanger other personal freedoms beyond abortion rights.
Justice Clarence Thomas is calling on the Supreme Court to overturn the rulings on three cases.
1. Griswold v, Connecticut in 1995
2. Lawrence v. Texas in 2003
3. Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015
In 1965 the Supreme Court decision established the right for married couples to buy and use contraceptives.
In 2003 SCOTUS established the right for consenting adults to engage in same-sex intimacy.
In 2005 it decided to allow same-sex marriage.
Political analyst Rayce Hardy says all those personal freedoms could be in jeopardy.
He said, "The number of people across the 50 states who are involved in same-sex marriages is substantial, do doubt. So, that as one example, that's all 50 states and it's thousands of couples and millions of families."
The Rochester Diversity Council is expected to release a statement on the potential rulings Tuesday.