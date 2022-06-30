SCOTUS decision limits EPA's regulating authority over emissions caused by power plants

WASHINGTON, DC.-The Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled 6-3 against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the West Virginia v. EPA case, which now prohibits the agency from regulating power plants' greenhouse gas emissions (GGE).
Justices who voted against the agency said they did so because language from the Clean Air Act, which was passed in 1970 and amended in 1990 giving the EPA authority to control harmful emissions from major sources, was too broad and not specific enough to grant the agency regulating powers.
The decision is a major blow for climate activists and the Biden Administration, with President Joe Biden previously stating he wanted to have a zero emission energy sector by 2035.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said he believes the court's reasoning will be applied to other agencies in the federal bureaucracy.
"Essentially, its saying that something needs to be that specific in order for the EPA or any if the major questions doctrine is used that means any regulatory agency is going to need to have it specifically stated that what they are doing is granted to them by Congress," Hardy said.
Emissions from power plants account for 25% of the U.S' GGE, according to the EPA, as well as Minnesota's GGE.
In Iowa, the Department of Natural Resources said in a 2020 report that only 14% of GGE are caused by power plants.
Hardy said he expects Biden to direct the EPA to use every avenue possible to curb emissions and does not expect Congress to act on narrow legislation regarding the EPA's authority to regulate emissions from power plants.