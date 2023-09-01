Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline

This July 2023 photo provided by State Historical Society of Wisconsin shows the schooner Trinidad's wheel. Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of the schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s long-ago possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline. The 156-year-old Trinidad was found in July 2023 in about 270 feet of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, by maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck using side-scan sonar. (Tamara Thomsen/State Historical Society of Wisconsin via AP)