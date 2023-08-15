School supply giveaway benefits local families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The nonprofit organization Pamoja Women gave away free school supplies and other items today in Rochester. Pamoja Women partnered with the United Way of Olmsted County for this giveaway. The pre-packed backpacks came from United Way of Olmsted County's Running Start for School Program. Attendees were able to get pre-packed backpacks as well as Beanie Babies, food, and toothbrushes. All 100 of the pre-packed backpacks at this giveaway were taken. Khadijah Ali, one of the executive directors of Pamoja Women, said that they're hoping to help kids feel equal to their peers.
“What United Way is doing and what our organization-grassroot organization like us is doing that we’re making everybody equal, so then that doesn’t mean that any kid will have a disparity out there like where, ‘oh, I could not afford backpacks, so I had to use my sibling’s-my older sibling’s backpack,’ so like a hand-me-down backpack from another sibling they had but right now every year they get a new a backpack and new school supply list," Ali said.
There will be another event similar to this one on Saturday in Rochester. It will be at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It will start at 1:00 p.m., but it would be a good idea to get to the park early so that you can have a good shot at getting supplies.