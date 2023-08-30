School resource officers to remain in Rochester public schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson says both Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Police Department chose to have school resource officers remain in schools, despite other police departments in the state removing officers from school.
Earlier this week, Anoka and Moorehead decided to pull school resource officers because of the new law regarding the use of force against students. Nelson tells KIMT News 3 that the Rochester school district has a strong working relationship with RPD. Working together effectively over the past few years is why Nelson says RPD is comfortable sending officers to these schools.
Nelson believes school resource officers play a vital role in school safety.
"I've seen our school resource officers in action. I've seen how they deescalate situations. They are trained to do that and its certainly in everyone's best interests to have those school resource officers in our schools helping keep our students and staff safe," said Nelson.
The senator believes the law needs more clarification as Republican lawmakers are calling the legislation unclear.
"The rest also needs to be clarified so that all of our schools, students, and staff can be protected with school resource officers and the tools they need to keep students safe," said Nelson