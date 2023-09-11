School remembers 9/11 victims

AUSTIN, Minn.-Pacelli Catholic Schools held a 9/11 memorial and prayer service today. Community members who were there could visit the private school's 9/11 Memorial Field of Honor. Nearly three thousand American flags are planted there in order to remember the lives lost on 9/11. The exhibition also features a Flag of Honor with the names of people who died on 9/11 and on the day of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. All of the flags were donated by Austin VFW Post 1216. The private school is encouraging its students to donate money to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes to gold star and fallen first responder families with young children. Paula Ziems, the principal of the private school, explained why it's important to remember those we lost on 9/11.
“So, for those in the pre-9/11 world, it’s important because we were there, you know, and these people, especially those first responders, those heroes gave their lives for our freedom. As far as the post-9/11 world, it’s almost the same way, you know? Our students today-none of them were alive when 9/11 took place 22 years ago, and so it’s important to be able to remind them of the sacrifices that were made so that we can be free," Ziems said.
Community members are more than welcome to visit the private school's 9/11 Memorial Field of Honor. You can even visit it during school hours. You don't need to call the school ahead of time.