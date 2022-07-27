School is back in session for RPS year-round, brand new Longfellow Elementary School

ROCHESTER, Minn. - School is back in session for one Rochester school.
Students at Longfellow 45-15 District-Wide Elementary School headed back to class Wednesday morning, starting the year off in a brand new building.
The former building housed around 300 students while the new building has the capacity of 720 students.
Longfellow is the only RPS school that is a year-round school. Students attend class in 45-day blocks, with three weeks off in between. They do get a six-week summer vacation.
Principal Amy Adams, says students are very ready to come back to school in July.
“Our students that leave us after elementary, when they go to middle school feel very strange to have a very long summer. So in that balance calendar our students really don't have a lot of time to lose learning, or learn how to do school in those procedures and processes,” explains Adams.
She says 4th graders will also have the opportunity to learn about energy saving though the building’s solar panels by collecting data and sharing it with the state.
“It’s just an incredible space. I'm so excited for our students to learn, staff to have access to have such great technology, and for our community to come in and use the space as well. It's going to be an awesome adventure.”
The new building is complete with natural light, cooperative learning spaces, outdoor learning space and a playground.
As the school year goes on RPS is looking for community volunteers to help out in classrooms. If you are interested, stay up to date on RPS social media, or visit here.