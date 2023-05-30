School district's proposed budget cuts remain the same despite new funding from the state

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board discussed upcoming changes to its 2023-2024 budget at their study session on Tuesday.
The board approved budget cut parameters in Feb. amounting to $14 million dollars.
At that time, RPS' Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel and Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said the cuts were needed because of a wide gap between teacher and student growth, as well as a lack of funding from the state and federal government.
The latter two were recently addressed by state lawmakers in the Education Finance Law, which will increase the Basic Education Formula or money districts get per pupil by 4% next year, as well as funding for special education and English Language Learner programs (ELL).
Despite new funding, Pekel said he still believes the budget cuts will help address the districts' structural deficit.
"We are resolving a structural budget deficit that has resulted from the increase in staff that has far eclipsed the increase in student FTEs in our district and so my recommendation will be on the whole to move forward with the reductions we have proposed, coupled with new investments that I think we can all see as very exciting for the well being of our students," Pekel said.
Carlson said the district is on track to having a balanced budget, with expenditures totaling around $278 million dollars in 2023-2024.
Around 104 positions will also be cut, most of which are vacant positions, according to Carlson.
Carlson said he estimates that around 5 employees will be laid off, while other staff have since found new positions in the district.
The budget also calls for a reduction of 5% for supplies and contracted services but also an increase in utility services.
Money for ELL and special education from the Education Finance Law will go towards the programs' deficits.
For special education, $5.8 million dollars will go towards its $15.1 million dollar deficit, while $800,000 dollars will go towards its $3.2 million dollar deficit.
Another major source of revenue for schools in need, known as compensatory funding, will increase by $4.6 million dollars, with 80% of spending required to be used at the schools who need it the most.
However, Carlson said Minnesota legislators will still need to find a long term fix for the funding metric since the state's Free and Reduced Lunch Program was replaced with Universal School Meals.
Right now, the district receives compensatory dollars from free and reduced lunch and Medicaid applications.
Carlson said Medicaid forms are set to expire in the coming years and that families will have to reapply.
Carlson added that 1% of the budget will also be used as contingency funds and used to help schools where student to staff ratio sizes grows beyond manageable levels.
"That is another budget in best practice in my opinion is to put something aside in case we do not know what do we not know in 13 months from now. So, that would be taken out of the contingency. We would bring the additional staff increase to the budget revision," Carlson said.
Pekel is set to bring forward his final budget recommendation on June 6.
The board will need to approve its budget for the 2023-2024 school year by July 1.