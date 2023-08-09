School districts look to new pilot substitute teacher program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a little under a month until the start of a new school year, school districts around the state are trying to fill open positions. This includes substitute teachers.
The Minnesota Department of Education is introducing a pilot program to bring more substitutes into the workforce.
Candidates only need to have an associate's degree in any field to be eligible for a job as a substitute teacher.
Even without a degree, you can still get the job. Anyone with a high school diploma or GED only needs a year of experience as a paraprofessional in the district they're applying for.
Applications can be sent to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. You will also need to send in any college transcripts and a fingerprint card for your initial application.
Districts like Austin Public Schools are already advertising the pilot program to potential new hires. Others like Rochester Public Schools are still in the early stages of the program.
The license will only be valid until June 30th, 2025. As of right now, it will not be renewable.
Applicants who have never held a teaching license in the state will need to send a $90.25 application fee. Those who have held a license only need to pay $57.
Applications for the pilot program can be found here.