School bus with eight teens aboard involved in deadly collision in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – There was a fatal collision Saturday night involving a school bus and a car in southern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says it happened around 8:42 pm on Interstate 90 near the Highway 22 interchange. A school bus driven by a 79-year-old man from Waseca was heading east and a car was going west when they crashed. The State Patrol says in addition to the driver, there were eight female teenagers from Waseca on the school bus.
The names and conditions of those involved in this collision have not been released.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, three local fire departments, a local police department, and ambulances from Wells, Kiester, and Bricelyn assisted with this accident.