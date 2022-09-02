School bus safety reminders for drivers as schools are back in session next week

KIMT News 3 - With schools back in session there’s going to be an increase in school buses on the roads and an increase in traffic volumes, so it’s important to eliminate distractions while driving.
When hitting the roads in the coming weeks drivers should slow down, pay attention and anticipate children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
In Minnesota, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus when the vehicle's red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.
“If somebody does go through the stop-arm violation, it will be cameras that will capture the license plate and also a picture of the driver, so then we're able to follow up and make sure that we're able to keep this driver accountable for the dangerous actions,” explains Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christensen.
He says if you are caught violating the stop arm it's considered a misdemeanor and the fine can be up to $500.
Violators can serve possible jail time if children are outside the bus.
“So it's a serious violation. It’s not only endangering our kids, but it's endangering everybody else on the roadway as well. So people just need to eliminate distractions and make sure they're just paying attention to school buses and be ready for kids running off the buses,” he adds.
And a reminder for students that when getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder and wait for the bus driver to signal it's safe to cross.