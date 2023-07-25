A quick moving system could bring scattered thunderstorms to southern Minnesota and North Iowa overnight. Most of the storms look to stay to our west, but it's possible that some of them will hold together and move into our area after 10 PM. These storms could bring some gusty winds and heavy rainfall to some parts, and there is a risk for severe weather, mainly along and west of I-35. The highest threat is for strong wind gusts, but these storms should weaken as they move eastward through southern Minnesota and North Iowa. KIMT StormTeam 3 will be tracking these storms tonight and will provide any severe weather updates as they occur.
Scattered thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall Tuesday Night
- By Aaron White
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
