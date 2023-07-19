Scattered thunderstorms have developed across the region this afternoon, and more will be possible through this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted central and southern Minnesota with the potential for a severe weather watch to be issued. We're closely monitoring the risk of this storms to impact southern Minnesota and North Iowa this evening and tonight.
Scattered storms remain possible through this evening
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
