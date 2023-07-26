 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scattered storms brought much needed rainfall to some Wednesday morning

Wednesday Rainfall Totals

Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through part of the area Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning. These storms brought some strong wind gusts, but also some heavy rainfall. Here are some of the rainfall amounts reported across Minnesota and Iowa.

Elgin, MN - 2.52"

Lake City, MN - 1.72"

Rochester, MN - 1.52"

Chatfield, MN - 1.19"

St. Charles, MN - 1.03"

Byron, MN - 0.94"

Kasson, MN - 0.93"

Plainview, MN - 0.83"

Dexter, MN - 0.75"

Dodge Center, MN - 0.60"

Hayfield, MN - 0.56"

Stacyville, IA - 0.55"

Lanesboro, MN - 0.51"

Decorah, IA - 0.22"

Riceville, IA - 0.19"

Saratoga, IA - 0.15"

Charles City, IA - 0.11"

Mason City, IA - 0.03"

If you have a rainfall amount for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.

