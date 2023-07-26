Scattered storms brought much needed rainfall to some Wednesday morning

Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through part of the area Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning. These storms brought some strong wind gusts, but also some heavy rainfall. Here are some of the rainfall amounts reported across Minnesota and Iowa.
Elgin, MN - 2.52"
Lake City, MN - 1.72"
Rochester, MN - 1.52"
Chatfield, MN - 1.19"
St. Charles, MN - 1.03"
Byron, MN - 0.94"
Kasson, MN - 0.93"
Plainview, MN - 0.83"
Dexter, MN - 0.75"
Dodge Center, MN - 0.60"
Hayfield, MN - 0.56"
Stacyville, IA - 0.55"
Lanesboro, MN - 0.51"
Decorah, IA - 0.22"
Riceville, IA - 0.19"
Saratoga, IA - 0.15"
Charles City, IA - 0.11"
Mason City, IA - 0.03"
If you have a rainfall amount for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.