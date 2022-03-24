 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Scattered snow showers on Friday

Friday Forecast (3/24/22)

Friday will be an interesting day as there will be scattered snow showers moving through, with potential for brief intense snow squalls. This would rapidly reduce visibility, especially factoring in winds of 15-30 mph during the day. Not really expecting much accumulation, considering the snow will be melting as temperatures will be above freezing. After the snow showers pass, we'll get some sunshine to finish off the day.

