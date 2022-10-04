 Skip to main content
Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday, followed by cooler weather.

Wednesday Forecast

An area of low pressure and trailing cold front is moving through the Upper Midwest. This will bring in scattered showers for us tonight and on Wednesday. Not expecting an all day rain event, and rainfall amounts will be light, generally under 0.25". As the rain exits, a cold front sweep through, ushering in much cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Highs will only be in the 50s on Thursday with widespread frost possible overnight into Friday morning. It's likely that highs will only make it into the upper 40s on Friday. 

