Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today, especially for areas near and west of I-35. A better chance for rain arrives tonight into the morning on Friday as some areas could pick up over a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Thankfully nothing too heavy is expected as many of us are still drying out from the torrential rainfall this past weekend.
Scattered showers possible today, then more rain Friday morning.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
