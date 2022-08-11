 Skip to main content
Scattered showers possible today, then more rain Friday morning.

Rainfall Potential

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today, especially for areas near and west of I-35. A better chance for rain arrives tonight into the morning on Friday as some areas could pick up over a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Thankfully nothing too heavy is expected as many of us are still drying out from the torrential rainfall this past weekend.

