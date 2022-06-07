Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening ahead of a small system that will kick off some showers and thunderstorms across North Iowa and southern Minnesota after Midnight. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours will be possible, especially near and east of Highway 63. The area with the greatest chance for rain is along and south of I-90, and some areas will pick up over 0.25". This rain is expected to gradually clear out early Wednesday morning, allowing some sunshine through the day.
Scattered showers and storms developing Tuesday Night
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today