 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered showers and storms developing Tuesday Night

  • 0
Rain Chance Tuesday night

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening ahead of a small system that will kick off some showers and thunderstorms across North Iowa and southern Minnesota after Midnight. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours will be possible, especially near and east of Highway 63. The area with the greatest chance for rain is along and south of I-90, and some areas will pick up over 0.25". This rain is expected to gradually clear out early Wednesday morning, allowing some sunshine through the day.

Rainfall Potential

Recommended for you