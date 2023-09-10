 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered rain showers remain possible on Monday and Tuesday

  • 0
Workweek Rain Chances

A few small systems are rolling through the Upper Midwest and will bring about chances for rain. These chances will be on the low side as widespread rainfall is not expected, but instead more widely scattered rain showers. Because the rain will be quite scattered, some parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa wont see any rain at all, and any rain that does fall will be on the lighter side. Rainfall amounts over the next 2 days will mostly be well under 0.25". After this, our next chance for rain arrives Friday Night.

Recommended for you