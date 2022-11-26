"Scandinavian Glögg Party" at The Nordic Shop

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Nordic Shop commemorated Small Business Saturday and kicked off the holiday season today by holding their annual "Scandinavian Glögg Party." Attendees could sample the traditional Nordic holiday drink as well as snack on some Swedish almond cake. The store offered recipes for both of the products in addition to some complimentary presents for their customers. Walter Hanson, co-owner of The Nordic Shop, said people should explore each other's cultures.
“There are so many more new people that are in every town than there ever used to be, and they’re from all over. They all have rich cultural heritage, and I think it’s-it’s interesting to be able to celebrate that," Hanson said.
On December 17th, The Nordic Shop will be one of many stores participating in the Galleria at University Square's "Holiday Sip & Shop."