Saturday's Storms: Photos from across the area.

  • Updated
  • 0

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms developed across parts of Iowa and Minnesota and tracked through the area Saturday evening. These storms produced some highs winds near 60 mph. Several photos and videos of the storms were captured and sent into KIMT News 3.

Shelf Cloud near Garner IA
Shelf cloud captured near Garner, IA
Storm moving into Miller, IA
Storm damage near Leland, IA

