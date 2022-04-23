A line of strong to severe thunderstorms developed across parts of Iowa and Minnesota and tracked through the area Saturday evening. These storms produced some highs winds near 60 mph. Several photos and videos of the storms were captured and sent into KIMT News 3.
Saturday's Storms: Photos from across the area.
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today