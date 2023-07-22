Saturday's storms brought beneficial rainfall for some

Scattered thunderstorms developed across the area Saturday afternoon, bringing wind, hail, and torrential rainfall for some areas. While the overall severe weather was limited, there were still reports of quarter to golf ball sized hail for a few locations.
Many areas also picked up some much needed rainfall. Here are some of the rainfall totals reported through Saturday evening.
Northeast Rochester - 2.00"
Oronoco - 1.52"
Byron - 1.21"
Rochester (RST) - 1.03"
Mantorville - 0.79"
Stewartville - 0.73"
Grand Meadow - 0.59"
Preston - 0.58"
Kasson - 0.57"
Cresco - 0.57"
Dodge Center - 0.53"
Winona - 0.41"
Decorah - 0.21"
If you have a rainfall report you would like to share, please email it to weather@kimt.com.