Saturday was a record-breaking day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair has set a new all-time one-day attendance record.
Fair officials say August 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance through August 20 is 1,016,917.
On Saturday, the Iowa State Fair also crushed the Guinness World Record for the largest cornhole tournament with 730 participants. The previous record was set in 2019 with 444 participants in San Diego, California.
The Iowa State Fair has seen over 1 million visitors a year for the past 20 years, except for the 2020 fair which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
A breakdown of daily attendance numbers in 2022 is listed below:
Thursday, August 11 – 82,862
Friday, August 12 – 103,566
Saturday, August 13 – 113,012
Sunday, August 14 – 110,661
Monday, August 15 – 87,599
Tuesday, August 16 – 99,965
Wednesday, August 17 – 97,901
Thursday, August 18 – 99,715
Friday, August 19 – 93,348
Saturday, August 20 – 128,298
The 2022 Iowa State Fair ended Sunday.