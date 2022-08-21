 Skip to main content
Saturday was a record-breaking day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair has set a new all-time one-day attendance record.

Fair officials say August 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991.  The total attendance through August 20 is 1,016,917.

On Saturday, the Iowa State Fair also crushed the Guinness World Record for the largest cornhole tournament with 730 participants.  The previous record was set in 2019 with 444 participants in San Diego, California.

The Iowa State Fair has seen over 1 million visitors a year for the past 20 years, except for the 2020 fair which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

A breakdown of daily attendance numbers in 2022 is listed below:

Thursday, August 11 – 82,862

Friday, August 12 – 103,566

Saturday, August 13 – 113,012

Sunday, August 14 – 110,661

Monday, August 15 – 87,599

Tuesday, August 16 – 99,965

Wednesday, August 17 – 97,901

Thursday, August 18 – 99,715

Friday, August 19 – 93,348

Saturday, August 20 – 128,298

The 2022 Iowa State Fair ended Sunday.