Saturday night fire damages empty home in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A vacant home caught fire late Saturday night.
The Rochester Fire Department says a neighbor reported an unoccupied home was on fire in the 2200 block of Red Pine Lane SW around 10:30 pm. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters confirmed the home was empty and knocked down flames in the kitchen.
The cause of this fire is under investigation. No one was injured in this incident.
The Rochester Fire Department says damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.
Responding to this blaze were Engine 16, Engine 1, Engine 3, Engine 4, Engine 5, Truck 12, Battalion Chief 3, and the Fire Marshal’s Division.
The Fire Department says there were working smoke detectors in the home and that helped get a fast response to this fire.