Saturday morning fire sends one to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to house fire Saturday morning that resulted in $1,000 worth of damages.
RFD says they were dispatched to a fire at Rocky Creek Estates where two people and a cat had already exited the building.
When an engine arrived, there was smoke coming from the front door with no visible flames. Firefighters say a small fire was located in the laundry room area.
RFD put out the fire that involved oily rags and dirty laundry.
A small portion of the floor was damaged and there is minor smoke damage to the interior of the house - about $1,000 worth.
One occupant of the house was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters.