Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Next Heavy Snow Band Taking Shape...

.The next band of heavy snow was forming this evening from north-
central Wisconsin into parts of western Wisconsin, or roughly from
Taylor County south into portions of La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
Snowfall rates in this band are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per
hour which will cause rapid accumulations to occur and for roads
to become snow covered and slippery. In addition, the heavy, wet
snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and
tree damage to occur.

Snowfall reports from the afternoon have been highly variable with
a wide range. Amounts of a couple of inches have been common for
parts of southeast Minnesota to as much as 10 inches across parts
of western Wisconsin. As more snow falls overnight, storm totals
could be a foot or more for portions of western Wisconsin. Travel
tonight into Monday morning is expected to be impacted with a
slower than normal morning commute possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Saturday morning fire sends one to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to house fire Saturday morning that resulted in $1,000 worth of damages.

RFD says they were dispatched to a fire at Rocky Creek Estates where two people and a cat had already exited the building.

When an engine arrived, there was smoke coming from the front door with no visible flames. Firefighters say a small fire was located in the laundry room area.

RFD put out the fire that involved oily rags and dirty laundry.

A small portion of the floor was damaged and there is minor smoke damage to the interior of the house - about $1,000 worth.

One occupant of the house was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters.

