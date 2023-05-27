Saturday farmers market at Graham Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a farmers market today at Graham Park. A business called "Laurel Confections" had lots of different kinds of items for sale. Some cost less than $10 and others cost more than $60. All of the products were made from locally-grown produce. Lisa Schutz, the owner, has been selling at Graham Park for several years. She said it's important for us to support local farmers.
“Our farmers feed us, and often they deal with diminished distribution channels and waste, and so when we’re able to purchase locally that strengthens and makes our local food system more resilient," Schutz said.
There will be another farmers market at Graham Park on June 3rd. It's scheduled to go from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.