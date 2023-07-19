Santa visits Rochester for Christmas in July

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester’s Real Santa visited ABC and Toy Zone for their Christmas in July sale week.
Santa’s visit gives children a chance to see Santa visiting his normal Christmas place for the last time as the store is closing after this week. With arts and crafts available as well as refreshments, kids were able to stay busy while they waited to see Jolly Saint Nick.
Santa Claus says, “So many children and parents love to have me here that brings happiness to the children and this also makes, this job makes me the richest person in the universe because I get so much love and respect from the children and the parents.”
While he’s saddened by the store closing, he will be back to Rochester this December at Hy-Vee on West Circle Drive and the Galleria.