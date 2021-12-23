Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign wraps up Friday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Soon, the familiar sound of bells ringing will be a memory.
The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign officially wraps up for the season on Friday. The Mason City chapter is still in need of volunteer bell ringers and donations, as they're hoping to reach their goal of $92,550.
Major Leti Crowell says donations have been down compared to last year, and with less people carrying cash, there are ways to give virtually as well.
"Hopefully people can scan the QR code and pay online, donate online instead of not having cash to give at the red kettle. We're living in a society where people don't really carry a lot of cash around."
Every cent that is donated funds many programs and initiatives, including those affected by a recent apartment fire, as well as those affected by last week's storms.
"We reassess the budget and look and see where cuts need to be made, and where we can find other funding resources with grants and things like that. We don't want to cut the need of people who are at risk."
The Salvation Army is also hoping to fulfill their overall Christmas goal of $348,000, which runs until the end of January. As of now, they are just slightly behind their goal.
If you want to donate your time as a bell ringer, call 641-424-4031.