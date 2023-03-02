Salvation Army urges E-SNAP recipients to take action as federal program ends

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Extra food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, have come to an end. Now, organizations like the Rochester Salvation Army are urging anyone who relied on the additional E-SNAP funding to feed themselves or their family to take action.
The extra benefits stemmed from federal funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020 as community members struggled to make ends meet. However, with other government assistance programs shut down about a year ago, like the rent and eviction moratorium, this is one of the final federal COVID-19 benefits to end.
As of Wednesday families will see their monthly benefits cut by at least $95 with others losing ore than $250 per month.
Director of community engagement Rebecca Snapp says anyone needing assistance should act now by reaching out for help so non-profits like the Salvation Army can find the best way to offset costs as soon as possible..
She explained, “Do not wait until you're at a place where things seem impossible and you feel like you're in a hole that's too big to climb out of. The first step is to reach out to an organization like the Salvation Army, like Channel One, like Catholic Charities. I could list any number of our credible partners in this community and there's lots of them but don't wait until you're at a point where you feel like you cannot climb out of that well.”
Snapp went on to say this can really impact families who’ve grown used to the financial assistance during the past few years.
“Obviously any additional support that goes away that causes concern because people become reliant on those things; especially because we've had that support a lot longer than I think people expected to,” said Snapp. “I think we expected additional emergency funds to be there for a couple of months and now it's been a good couple of year that it's been in place. So, I think that's part of it too when people develop a reliance on a source of support and all of sudden it goes away. It just forces people to re-prioritize and look for other means of support.”
Snapp went on to say anyone on the other side who is able to help can do so by thinking of food donations while grocery shopping. She says if you’re able to, buy an additional item of any non-perishable you would provide for you own family, as a donation for those in need.
If you'd like to learn more about donating or receive assistance you can click here.
You can also give the Salvation Army a call at: 507-288-3663