Salvation Army to host cardiology clinic in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Medical Clinic will soon be helping people with heart conditions.
Thanks to the Cardiology Department at Mayo Clinic, the “Good Sam” will host a Cardiology Clinic every second Wednesday of the month. Other clinics resuming in-person visits within the “Good Sam” include an eye clinic and a breast clinic in partnership with SAGE. Each clinic is made possible by volunteer time from Mayo Clinic physicians, nurses, and administrative staff.
Mayo Clinic also recently announced a $100,000 to the Good Samaritan Medical Clinic in downtown Rochester. That’s in addition to the Mayo Clinic’s $20,000 Red Kettle Match the week before Christmas in Olmsted County.
“We are truly blessed to have the support of Mayo Clinic,” says Major Cornell Voeller, Salvation Army Corps Officer in Rochester. “They give of their time, they give of their treasures, and they are a critical resource when it comes to educating this community about the services being provided at the Good Sam. I cannot begin to express the gratitude we feel.”