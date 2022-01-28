Salvation Army reaches fundraising goal from Red Kettle campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Salvation Army reached a big fundraising goal from it's Red Kettle campaign.
The non-profit announced they raised $1.125 Million. Think Bank and Mayo Clinic donation matches helped the non-profit reach its goal.
The money goes towards helping those in need.
"There's all these different things that people have been really struggling with these past couple of years and all of people's extra support has been made it possible for us to keep providing for those individuals when those things happen," says Rochester Salvation Army Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp. "Reaching a goal like this especially when it's our biggest campaign of the whole year, it's just such a relief. All of our programs are things that people have a need for."
Final campaign totals are still unknown because gifts given during the campaign are still being received.
The Salvation Army will be having another fundraising event on April 1 called "Taste of the Town." It will be at the Hilton Rochester.