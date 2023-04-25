Salvation Army accepting donations for victims of Monday's big fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Salvation Army of Mason City is helping out the victims left homeless after Monday’s fire at the Kirk Apartments.
A command post has been set up in the Salvation Army gymnasium to accept donations. The Salvation Army says they can be dropped off between 8 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday.
Monetary donations are also welcomed for rental assistance and to give out gift cards so that the residents who lost their homes can select the items they need as well
“Thank you North Iowa for your generosity,” says the Salvation Army. “It’s times like these when community shines at its best.”
For more information, call (641) 424-4031.