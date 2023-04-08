"Salem Glen Winery" hosts adult Easter egg hunt

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Easter is tomorrow, but that didn't stop a local winery from having some fun today. Salem Glen Winery had their annual adult Easter egg hunt. It was reserved for people 21-years-old and older. Eggs were scattered throughout the vineyard grounds. They were filled with chocolate, money and vouchers for Salem Glen Winery items. Dustin Ebert, one of the owners, said it's good to give adults the chance to be kids again.
“There’s lots of events for kids where they’re able to do-do something fun, so to have…adults who could come out and experience something very similar and-and get away from the stresses of the world… yeah, and have fun out here for a while," Ebert said.
Salem Glen Winery is open from noon to 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.