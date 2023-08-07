Salads, wraps sold in Minnesota and Wisconsin being recalled due to possible contamination

WASHINGTON, DC – Some ready-to-eat (RTE) salads and wraps are being recalled because their lettuce may be contaminated with deer feces.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert. The RTE salad and wrap products were produced on August 1 and August 2 and the following products are subject to the public health alert:
8.65-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.
7.2-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.
8.5-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023.
8.55-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.
5.85-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.
The products were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin and bear the establishment number “P-45091” or “Est. 45091” on the front label.
The problem was discovered when an FSIS-regulated establishment notified FSIS that its supplier of FDA-regulated lettuce is conducting a recall because the lettuce may be contaminated with deer feces. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.