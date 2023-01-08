Saint Ansgar Community High School hosts an annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog To Persist in Northern Iowa into the Early Morning Hours... Areas of fog are expected to continue across northern Iowa into the early morning hours with visibilities generally below three miles. However, locally dense fog remains, with visibilities of one quarter mile or less. Little change is expected over the next couple of hours with the fog persisting. If traveling in northern Iowa tonight, be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities and allow extra time to reach your destination.