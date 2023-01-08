Saint Ansgar Community High School hosts an annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa-There was an annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at Saint Ansgar Community High School today. Saint Ansgar Rescue volunteers prepared and served breakfast items. Money raised from the event will go toward helping supply Saint Ansgar Rescue with things like medical supplies and equipment upgrades. Ben Walk, the president of Saint Ansgar Rescue, said he was happy to be a part of the event.
“When we’re out doing our jobs as a member of Rescue, it’s kinda stressful and it’s nice in this kind of laid-back, fun environment just to get to see people, chat with them, and…is form relationships," Walk said.
If you missed the chance to attend the fundraiser, don't worry. Saint Ansgar Rescue is looking to have it again at Saint Ansgar Community High School around this time next year.