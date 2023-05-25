Safety Advice for drivers on the road for Memorial Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to focus safety while on the roads this weekend, as they are expecting more cars than ever this year.
The three-day weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer travel. MnDOT is expecting Friday night to be the busiest time of travel.
MnDOT is encouraging motorists to pay close attention in work zones. Drivers are recommended to avoid making unnecessary lane changes, give construction workers plenty of space, and never enter roads blocked with barriers or cones.
Workers may still be working at night to pick up fallen barriers and cones.
"Maybe you're traveling through at eleven o'clock at night and its all dark and it looks quiet and you're just speeding through but remember maybe the wind topples something over. Somebody has to get called in to get it set up to keep everyone safe, so just always assume there may be somebody working that you are just not aware of," said Mike Dougherty.
AAA is expecting more than 42 million drivers to travel for Memorial Day Weekend.